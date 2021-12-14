FBI seeks tips in unsolved Commerce Bank robbery in Gladstone

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City division of the FBI is still looking for a man who robbed a Commerce Bank on Nov. 20.

The investigators say the robbery happened around 11:40 a.m. at the branch located at 6334 N. Antioch Road.

The FBI said the suspect is described as male, light-skinned, and approximately 50 years old. The suspect was wearing jeans, a dark blue coat, a red KC baseball cap, black shoes, blue latex gloves, and a face mask.

No one was injured during the robbery. However, it’s uncertain the amount of money that the suspect took.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery can contact the FBI Kansas City Division 816-512-8200, the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS, or file tip online at tips.fbi.gov.