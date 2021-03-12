FBI sends a big message in Kansas City and hopes it will help catch a suspected killer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The FBI goes big in hopes of arresting a fugitive wanted for murder.

Billboards in six locations around Kansas City show the picture and name of 45 year-old KaShawn Nicola Roper. She is charged with second degree murder and other related crimes in the death of 23 year-old Jazmyn Henrion.

Investigators says Roper shot and killed Henrion on August 23, 2020. Henrion and several other people ended up at a hospital around 3:30 a.m. They said someone shot them near 68th and Cleveland Avenue. Henrion died from her injuries. A second person was injured in the shooting.

Prosecutors charged Roper in the crime on September 10, 2020.

Agents believe Roper may be in Denver, but could also be hiding in Kansas or Missouri.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches, and weighs 120 pounds. She may also go by one of the following aliases:

KaShawn Nicola Shaw

KaShawn Nicole Roper

KaShawn Nicole Shaw

KaShawn Nichola Roper

Kashawn N. Roper

Roper also has a number of tattoos. They are on both of her arms, her left calf, neck and abdomen.

If you can help agents find Roper, call your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.