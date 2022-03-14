KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The ninth annual Feature Stages Festivities returns and will be presented Sunday, June 12th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Kauffman Center announced that the Festival is a free community event that showcases hundreds of young performers invites attendees to enjoy a wide range of diverse performance styles and engaging art activities.

Tickets are not required, but registrants will receive updated details regarding performance and activity schedules in the weeks leading up to the event, as well as sneak peeks and announcements.

Youth performance group applications are closed for the 2022 festival.

All Future Stages Festival performers and attendees must provide the following upon entry to the Kauffman Center:

All individuals, regardless of age, must present either proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance for entry.

“Fully Vaccinated” means that Future Stages Festival (June 12, 2022) is at least 14 days after the individual’s final vaccine dose. Booster doses of the vaccine are not required at this time.

COVID-19 tests must be administered by an official testing center (pharmacy, healthcare provider, clinic/laboratory, etc). Over-the-counter, self-administered tests will NOT be accepted.

Temporarily, masks are required to be worn over the mouth and nose at all times inside the Kauffman Center for audience members. Masks for performers are strongly encouraged.

Photo IDs are always required for all patrons regardless of vaccination status. However, parents/guardians may attest to the identity of their children under 18 in place of a photo ID. For additional health updates and a list of FAQs, visit the health section on the Kauffman Center website.

For more information, you can visit the Kauffman Center website and reserve for the Feature Stages Festivities and future events.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.