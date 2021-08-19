Federal pandemic unemployment benefits ending in September

TOPEKA, Kan. — All federal unemployment programs put in place through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES), the Continued Assistance to Unemployed Workers Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire in September.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) will expire on Sept. 4 as required by federal law.

Missouri had previously ended its participation in federal unemployment benefits in June, while they remained in place in Kansas.

The United States Department of Labor will guide the processing of claims for the week ending on Sept. 4.

People who qualify and eligible will still be paid after the expiration.

Once expired, unemployment insurance will be completely state-funded.