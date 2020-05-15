FedEx distribution center in Olathe ID’d as outbreak where nine employees test positive

OLATHE, Kan. — A spokesperson has confirmed to FOX4 that a FedEx distribution center in Olathe is the center of Johnson County’s first workplace coronavirus outbreak.

The Johnson County Department of Health and Environment announced Thursday that nine workers at a distribution center in Olathe tested positive for COVID-19.

A FedEx spokesperson confirmed they have multiple cases at their FedEx Ground facility on 167th Street.

Additionally, the health department said Thursday that 200 employees will be tested.

The distribution center is not accessible to the public, according to the health department.

“We are working cooperatively with the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment in their efforts to mitigate community spread by offering voluntary COVID-19 testing to employees and vendors at our Olathe facility,” the spokesperson said.

“While there have been some reported cases among workers, there is no indication that the virus has been spread within the workplace.”

The facility plans to implement temperature checks for all employees.

They plan to identify anyone who has had close contact with the infected individuals and thoroughly sanitize affected areas in the distribution center. FedEx said they have been supplying employees with masks, gloves and disinfectant supplies.

This is the first reported cluster of cases tied to a workplace in Johnson County.