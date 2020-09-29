FedEx Ground will hire 300 for in Kansas City’s Northland Park

FILE – In this Dec. 18, 2014 file photo, a Federal Express driver returns to his truck after delivering a package to a business in Springfield, Ill. FedEx earned $1.25 billion in its latest quarter, as online shopping remained popular among customers avoiding stores and shipments between businesses improved. The delivery giant reported Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020 that it brought in $19.3 billion in revenue during the three months that ended Aug. 31, FedEx’s fiscal first quarter. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — FedEx Ground will begin operations next month out of a new 548,500-square-foot large package distribution center within Kansas City’s Northland Park.

The new distribution center at 4029 N. Pleasant Ave. is expected to create approximately 300 jobs upon opening, a count the company plans to grow as necessary to support increased demand for service in the area, FedEx Ground spokeswoman Nikki Mendicino told the Kansas City Business Journal.

FedEx’s website on Monday listed openings for operations administrative and package handler jobs at the new address.

FedEx Corp. currently employs 4,100 people in the metro area and more than 400,000 overall.