FedEx worker posts emotional video saying he was spit on, called N-word

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) — A FedEx worker shared an emotional video online after he said a man pulled up next to him, called him a racial slur, and then spit on him.

“Why? Why so much hate? I really don’t get it,” said 23-year-old Brandon Brackins.

On Wednesday, Brackins took to Facebook Live during his shift for FedEx in Lisbon.

“I can’t even think straight right now,” he said.

In the nearly seven-minute video, Brackins emotionally describes what he said happened to him while he was waiting to get a package out of his truck.

“Spit on me… Spit on me. Really?” Brackins said.

The Cleveland native said a man drove up next to him, called him the N-word, spit on him, and drove away.

“I’m usually really good with words. I really don’t let that sh** get to me, but when you almost hit me and spit on me and call me a n***** …What?” he said.

The video has more than 180,000 views, and the number has been climbing.

“Wow. Just wow,” Brackins said.

Hundreds of people have also commented, showing their support for Brackins.

“I appreciate all y’all. I really do,”Brackins said.

Lisbon community members are now even selling signs that say “Hate has no home here.” Proceeds will go to the charity or organization of Brackins’ choice.

WKBN reached out to FedEx about the situation, and they said, in part, “We are both saddened and outraged. This type of behavior has no place in society, and our first concern is for our team member. We are staying connected offering our support. At FedEx, our workforce is as diverse as the world we serve, and we believe that everyone deserves respect.”

Lisbon Mayor Peter Wilson confirmed that a police report was filed and an investigation is underway.

“I think it’s a lot worse than a lot of people think. It’s a lot worse… Racism is alive,” Brackins said.

***Warning: Video contains strong language