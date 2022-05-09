KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Dozens of Kansas City students decided to brave the afternoon heat to make a point.

Lincoln College Prep students walked out of school around 1:40 p.m. Monday. They said it was to raise awareness about what’s happening in the school.

Students who took part in the protest said they don’t feel safe at the school. Some of the students involved claim there’s a history of issues at the school.

The walkout happened less than a week after Kansas City Public Schools notified families that a Lincoln College Prep staff member is under investigation, accused of sending inappropriate communications to a student.

The school district placed the accused staff member on administrative leave while both the school district and Kansas City Police investigate the allegations.

