FEMA plans to reimburse some families for COVID-related funeral expenses

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — There could be financial help available for families who have lost a loved one to COVID-19. It’s welcome news to some people like Garnice Robertson.

Robertson said her mother, Georgia May Claridy, caught COVID-19 in March and died in a hospital by mid-April. Claridy had been living at Riverbend Post Acute Care Center in Kansas City, Kansas, for three years before she became ill.

“My mom was 89. Her health was good. That just, you know, wiped her out,” Robertson said.

More than half a million Americans have died from COVID-19. Next month, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will begin the process to reimburse families for funeral expenses if they died from COVID-19 after Jan. 20, 2020.

“Even outside of pandemic, it’s hard to come up with funds to bury your loved one. Then all of a sudden, you have to do it,” Robertson said.

In a statement, a spokesperson from FEMA said, in part: “Additional guidance is being finalized and will be released as soon as possible to provide all needed details on eligibility to receive reimbursement. In the interim, individuals who incurred COVID-19-related funeral expenses are encouraged to gather and retain documentation.”

Robertson hopes the agency comes up with a plan as soon as possible as some people are feeling both emotional and financial grief.

“You also have to consider people that have lost their jobs. You know, this just hits everybody some kind of way. I just, I feel for those people who no longer have jobs now,” Robertson said.

FEMA hopes to have the guidelines and instructions to apply finalized in April.

