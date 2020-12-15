Female found dead in Lee’s Summit apartment after morning shooting

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A female victim is dead and another victim is injured after an early morning shooting in an apartment, according to a statement from the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Emergency responders were called to the 500 block of NE Howard Avenue at 7 a.m. on Dec. 15 in response to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the two victims in an apartment.

The female victim was already dead.

A male victim was taken to the hospital. He reportedly has minor, non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the incident was contained to the people inside the apartment at the time. Detectives are not seeking additional suspects, according to the LSPD statement.

