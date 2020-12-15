LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A female victim is dead and another victim is injured after an early morning shooting in an apartment, according to a statement from the Lee’s Summit Police Department.
Emergency responders were called to the 500 block of NE Howard Avenue at 7 a.m. on Dec. 15 in response to a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the two victims in an apartment.
The female victim was already dead.
A male victim was taken to the hospital. He reportedly has minor, non-life-threatening injuries.
Police believe the incident was contained to the people inside the apartment at the time. Detectives are not seeking additional suspects, according to the LSPD statement.
FOX4 has a crew going to the scene to find out more information. This story will be updated when we learn more.
LATEST STORIES:
- Female found dead in Lee’s Summit apartment after morning shooting
- ‘Protect yourselves’: Black KC surgeon urges skeptics to vaccinate when able
- 460,000 pole saws recalled because blade may fall off, injuries reported
- Leading Republicans, including Missouri Sen. Blunt, call Biden ‘president-elect’
- Overland Park police looking for missing 33-year-old