Female inmate’s death being investigated at Clay County jail

LIBERTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway following the death of a female inmate at the Clay County Detention Center Monday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports a female inmate suffered a medical emergency at the jail just before 2:30 p.m.

She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office said the Clay County Investigative Squad, a group of investigators from surrounding law enforcement agencies is investigating the incident.

The woman’s name has not been released at this time.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

