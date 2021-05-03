Female inmate’s death being investigated at Clay County jail

LIBERTY, Mo. — An investigation is underway following the death of a female inmate at the Clay County Detention Center Monday.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office reports a female inmate suffered a medical emergency at the jail just before 2:30 p.m.
She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The sheriff’s office said the Clay County Investigative Squad, a group of investigators from surrounding law enforcement agencies is investigating the incident.
The woman’s name has not been released at this time.
The incident remains under investigation at this time.