KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The drug problem is growing in Clay County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Since July 2021, Sheriff’s Office detectives have recovered 755 fentanyl-laced pills. Just last week, detectives recovered 40 to 50 dosing units of liquid carfentanil, which is 100 times more potent than regular fentanyl and 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

To address the growing problem, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office is hosting two Community Drug Education Summits this week.

The first will take place Monday, April 25, at Vineyard Church, 12300 NW Arrowhead Trafficway. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m.

The second meeting will be held Wednesday, April 27, at Oak Park High School. It will also begin at 6 p.m.

In 2021, the DEA seized more than 20 million counterfeit pills, which was more than the last two years combined. These pills are widely available on social media and e-commerce platforms, according to officers.

The DEA also determined that 42% of pills seized contain a lethal dose of fentanyl. The pills look like genuine prescription drugs and cannot be distinguished by appearance alone, according to agents.

In Clay County, the sheriff’s office said it’s investigated 15 fentanyl-related overdose deaths Since July 2020. That includes the deadly overdose of an Oak Park sophomore.

In addition to detectives from the Sheriff’s Office’s Drug Squad, the summits will feature addiction prevention and treatment resources from community partners like Tri-County Mental Health and Signature Psychiatric.

Parents, students, educators, loved ones of addicts, and all concerned community members are invited to learn more about the issue that’s facing the area.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.