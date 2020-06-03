Ferguson elects first female African American mayor

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — History was made in Ferguson on Tuesday night. The community has elected it’s first female and first African American mayor.

Ella Jones, a council member, ran against Heather Robinett, also a council member. Jones defeated Robinett 53% to 46% of the vote.

The election was delayed about two months by COVID-19.

About 1,000 people who usually volunteer to be election workers declined because of the disease. Election officials lowered the number of polling places from 360 to 160 in St. Louis County.

It appears about 16% of voters cast their ballots in St. Louis County.