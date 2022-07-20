KINGSVILLE, Mo. — The Festival of Butterflies is back for its 25th year at Powell Gardens.

This year, guests can see 50 different species of butterflies from the East African country of Madagascar.

“We’ve got butterflies that come from South America, Africa, and Asia and so there’s butterflies maybe the size of a half-dollar up to gigantic moths that are almost a foot wide,” said Powell Gardens horticulturalist Brent Tucker.

Guests can enjoy the native butterfly habitat, solve the mystery of how the Monarch butterfly came to Australia and kids can catch and release butterflies into the butterfly meadow.

“It’s a really special experience. There aren’t many places that you can go and be surrounded by free-flying butterflies,” said Powell Gardens spokeswoman Laina Gunsallus.

The Festival of Butterflies from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily from July 21 to Aug. 7.

Tickets are $12 for adults, $11 for seniors, and $6 for kids 4 and up. You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

