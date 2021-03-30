Fiancée remembers local man killed in head-on crash by alleged drunk driver

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kieanna Brooks said her fiancé, Kevin Daniels Sr., was a family man.

“We did adventurous stuff, family, planning, taking trips, we always did stuff with the kids,” she said.

She said spending time with his children was the highlight of his life.

Daniels’ life was cut short on the night of March 6 as he headed to a coworker’s birthday party. Joseph Cook, of Lees Summit, collided with Daniels head-on. Lee’s Summit authorities said Daniels died at the scene.

Cook was charged in Daniel’s death Monday, but Brooks said that won’t bring back the man she planned to spend the rest of her life with.

Click photo for Gofundme.

“Everything I do, it reminds me of him,” Brooks said. “All I can do is cry.”

But she said she finds comfort in knowing in memories will live on.

“He would give the shirt off his back to somebody in need. He has, several times,” Brooks said. “Anybody can call him and he will come, that’s who they took.”

The family of Kieanna Brooks has started a GoFundMe in order to assist with expenses for Daniels’ surviving children.