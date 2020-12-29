Fierce Waldo apartment fire prompts ATF investigation, neighbor laments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A large fire that ravaged an apartment building in the Waldo Neighborhood on December 28 has prompted help from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The ATF told FOX4 that a special investigator was at the scene the morning of Dec. 29 assisting the Kansas City Police Department’s Bomb and Arson and the Kansas City Fire Department. The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

.@ATFKansasCity Special Agent/ Certified Fire Investigators have responded to yesterday’s Waldo Heights Apartments fire. Agents are assisting @KCMOFireDept and @kcpolice Bomb and Arson Unit in attempting to determine the cause of the fire pic.twitter.com/qzw3JbLiP2 — ATF Kansas City (@ATFKansasCity) December 29, 2020

“In about 15 minutes, the building just went up in flames,” a neighbor said as the fire raged on behind him.

Crews responded to the blaze just after 8 p.m. at 80th and Troost Monday evening. Large flames could be seen streaming out of the structure.

Two people were injured, fire officials reported. One of them jumped from a third floor balcony, and the other had to be rescued.

The Red Cross told FOX4 that about 30 of the 42 units in the building were occupied. The organization helped house those who were displaced overnight.

“The building manager was very helpful as was KCMOPD and KCMOFD in locating the residents and allowing us access to the location to be able to start the process. By 11 pm, accommodations were secured and residents were directed to the hotel,” the Red Cross stated.

According to the neighbor who spoke with FOX4, several families living in the building had children.

“Right now, it’s just really unfortunate to be going on with everything – pandemic and Christmas and people having to be displaced. I mean, it’s really tragic out here,” he said.

Troost remained blocked off in the area as of 9 a.m. on Dec. 29.

EARLIER:

LATEST STORIES: