LAWRENCE, Kan. — A semi trailer on fire has closed part of Interstate 70 and Kansas Highway 32 Friday evening.

The Kansas Turnpike Authority reported the crash around 5 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-70, just east of Lawrence.

KTA said the crash is impacting all westbound lanes in the area and traffic is being diverted at the Tonganoxie Eudora interchange.

The Kansas Department of Transportation is also reporting that K-32 is closed from U.S. 24 to 222nd Street until further notice due to a fire. The driver of the semi parked under the K-32 bridge and the bridge has to be inspected due to heat.

The semi driver appears to be OK, according to KTA.

The material in the trailer is not hazardous.

It is unknown what caused the fire.

No other vehicles were involved.

KTA is working to get the interstate back open within the next hour.

