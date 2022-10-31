KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash involving a semi Monday night on eastbound Interstate 70 near Brooklyn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.

The crash was reported just after 8:30 p.m. after a semi truck hit a barrier wall and caught fire.

Police tell FOX4 no injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews with the Kansas City Fire Department were able to put out the fire around 9 p.m. Crews are working to secure the scene at this time.

It is unknown what the contents inside the trailer are so a Haz Mat team is on scene.

Eastbound I-70 in the area is being shut down at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as details become available.

