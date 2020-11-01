Fiery crash on 71 Highway kills one person, injures two others

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A crash early Sunday morning where a Lexus SUV burst into flames on southbound 71 Highway at Gregory killed one person, and injured two others, one who is fighting for their life.

KCPD says the Lexus was the only vehicle involved in this crash that happened just before 3 a.m., where the driver was moving fast and lost control, striking a highway sign post. The SUV spun out of control until coming to a rest at an intersection before it caught fire.

Crash investigators say nobody in the SUV was wearing a seatbelt and everyone was thrown out. One person was declared dead at the scene, one was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and the third person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police haven’t identified anyone in this crash and haven’t said whether the driver or one of the passengers was the person killed.