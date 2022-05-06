KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fifth employee from the Jackson County Jail is on administrative leave following a sweep at the facility Thursday.

Jackson County Sheriff Darryl Forte said there are now a total of five employees from the jail under investigation.

Local, state and federal officers were involved in Thursday’s contraband sweep to find illegal items hidden inside areas of the jail.

The sheriff’s said he could not go into specifics of what they found, but did confirm that no arrests were made during or following the sweep.

An investigation into how the contraband got into the jail is underway.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.