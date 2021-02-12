Fight for beloved service dog not over yet after Overland Park man’s court case dismissed

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A grieving Overland Park man lost a court battle this week to get his late wife’s service dog back, but his attorney said the fight for the beloved “Sheepadoodle” is far from over.

The case pits widower Paul Marinsky – who told FOX4 that his wife’s dying wish was for him to keep her service dog, Tootsie – against a Maryland-based organization called Starfleet Service Dogs, Inc.

At issue in the litigation is who legally owns Tootsie.

Marinsky said his wife, Brittani, suffered from debilitating chronic issues. She had Tootsie for nearly two years to help with her mobility. During that time, he said his wife paid SSDI $141 a month for a wellness plan and spent thousands of dollars for Tootsie’s training, care and other related expenses.

But Tootsie was much more than a valuable service dog, Marinsky said. She was a beloved member of his family.

“I absolutely love Tootsie,” he told FOX4. “And it was my wife’s dying wish that I keep Tootsie. She told me to do what I can to make sure that happens.”

Brittani died on Aug. 30, 2020, of gastric cancer.

Marinsky said he repeatedly told SSDI that he wanted to make Tootsie a permanent part of his family and offered to pay as much as $6,000 to keep her.

Brittani and Paul Marinsky

Although SSDI never rejected his offer, the organization abruptly and without his consent took Tootsie on Nov. 27.

When Marinsky’s attorneys discovered SSDI moved the Sheepadoodle to Iowa, they quickly filed a lawsuit to move the case back to Kansas and prevent the organization from harming Tootsie or taking her to another state.

The judge immediately granted Marinsky’s emergency motion for temporary injunction and ordered SSDI not to destroy or harm Tootsie.

But after reviewing pleadings from both sides, Judge Randy Hefner ruled this week that Iowa doesn’t have jurisdiction in the case and granted SSDI’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

“Defendants reported that Tootsie had been moved out of Iowa between November 27 and November 29, prior to the filing of the replevin action,” the judge wrote in his Feb. 8 order.

“Plaintiff has not provided evidence or authority that Tootsie’s removal from Iowa was wrongful. Given that Tootsie was not located in Dallas County, Iowa at the time the replevin action was filed, the court does not have authority to adjudicate the issue of possession.”

‘This is far from over’

Marinsky’s attorney said she and her client are disappointed by the judge’s decision.

“Obviously, this is a difficult time for him,” attorney Jamie Hunter told FOX4. “But Paul understands the legal process takes time. It’s just taking longer than he would like.”

“This is far from over,” she added. “I don’t see him giving up this fight.”

Hunter is also disappointed that Hefner didn’t rule on the merits of the case about who legally owns Tootsie.

“Because he didn’t believe he had jurisdiction in the case, he didn’t think he had to go any further,” she said. “He had no comment on who is the rightful owner of Tootsie. He based his decision on the date our case was filed. But we didn’t find out until our hearing that Starfleet removed Tootsie from Iowa a day or two before we filed our case.”

“Essentially, the court relied on a statement made by the defendants’ attorney at the hearing that Tootsie was removed from Iowa sometime before the petition was filed (although she did not know the exact date); therefore, Iowa does not have subject matter jurisdiction,” she added.

When asked what – if any — legal actions Marinsky can still take to get Tootsie back, Hunter said: “We are now evaluating our options, which include filing an appeal in Iowa, or re-filing the action in a different state, such as Kansas or Maryland.”

In the meantime, Hunter said she and her client are worried about Tootsie’s welfare.

They haven’t seen her in more than two months, and SSDI won’t say where she is or how she’s doing.

Tootsie and Paul Marinsky

“Because the case was dismissed, the temporary injunction that prohibited the defendants from destroying or harming Tootsie has also been dissolved,” Hunter said.

FOX4 reached out to SSDI and its attorney. They have not responded to our questions.

In court pleadings, SSDI argued it legally owns Tootsie.

“Tootsie is an Academy Dog and is owned in perpetuity by Starfleet. Plaintiff did not adopt Tootsie, and therefore does not own Tootsie. Plaintiff’s wife did not adopt Tootsie and does not own Tootsie.”

SSDI also alleged that Marinsky committed theft and violated the contract by “failing to return Tootsie to Starfleet after the handler’s death.” The organization further alleged that Marinsky was “not taking proper care of Tootsie when he unlawfully retained her.”

Marinsky denied those allegations.

His attorneys also argued that SSDI’s contract is ambiguous about ownership. They point to one document that states Starfleet is “willing to accept responsibility for graduated service dogs in the event of a graduate’s death or incapacity to provide proper care.”

When FOX4 first talked to Marinsky last year, he vowed to fight as long as it takes to get Tootsie back.

“I’m in this for the long haul,” he said. “This is going to continue until I get her back.

“She is the last living memory I have of my wife.”

‘The public’s dissatisfaction’

A change.Org petition to raise awareness about Marinsky’s fight to keep Tootsie started after FOX4’s first story on this case.

“This dog was never just a tool but a beloved family member and companion to the family and is arguably continuing to fill her service dog role in the wake of the family’s grief,” the petition states. “This petition will be sent to Starfleet Service Dog Inc. to make them aware of the public’s dissatisfaction with their ethics and gray area policies.”

The petition now has more than 7,500 signatures.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been started to help Marinsky pay his legal fees.