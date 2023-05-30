KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Fentanyl is the number one killer of young adults in America, and it’s never been cheaper, according to experts.

It’s a frightening battle for police, health care workers, and families of teenagers and young adults who may decide to pop a pill and not realize it contains fentanyl.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., met with a leaders, parents, and police Tuesday morning to talk about what they are seeing when it comes to fentanyl in the KCK community.

Marshall said he wanted to hear from the people who are dealing with the crisis every day.

“This is the number one killer of young adults now in America, every day in Kansas one or two young adults die from fentanyl poisoning, we’re using Narcan 10, 12 times a day,” Marshall said.

There have already been 71 overdoses in Wyandotte County this year according to Kansas City, Kan., Police Chief Karl Oakman. Ten of those overdoses were deadly.

Oakman said his department has recovered 153,000 pills and 25 pounds of fentanyl.

“I think the key to it is all of us working together from elected officials, our school officials, our public health officials, and I think that’s how we need to come together because this is a serious issue,” Oakman said.

Part of the reason it’s so serious is now anyone can afford a pill that could be laced with fentanyl, according to Libby Davis who lost her son to a deadly fentanyl overdose.

Davis said some of the deadly pills can be as cheap as $1 a pill.

“The DEA seized 50.6 million pills and after testing they revealed that more than 99 percent of them were in fact fake and made with fentanyl and 6 out of ten of them contain a lethal dose of fentanyl so those are the numbers that I want every family, every teenager in America to know that your chances of getting something real off of a social media app is slim to none,” Davis said.

The Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said it is handling a 900% spike in evidence involving fentanyl. The increase has happened in just the past two years.

Experts believe the only way to stop the crisis is by educating young adults about the dangers of buying the pills. Police also say they need to arrest dealers and suppliers because that is the only way to get drugs off the streets.