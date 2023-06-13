OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A town hall meeting scheduled Tuesday evening will be the final one held before next week’s sales tax election in Overland Park.

The meeting provides a chance for residents to ask questions about the OP Moves sales tax and hear presentations from city leaders.

Tuesday’s meeting at the Matt Ross Community Center begins at 6:30 p.m.

If the community approves, the three-eighth cent sales tax would generate $24.5 million dollars to fund street and traffic improvements in Overland Park.

“So really looking at round abouts, traffic lights and making sure that all of those are maintained well and working well,” Meg Ralph, Overland Park’s communications manager, said. “Neighborhood street reconstruction which is really impactful. Full rebuild of streets, sidewalks, storm water systems, street trees, streetlights, really impacts the neighborhood a lot.”

The city’s current one-eighth cent sales tax is dedicated to street improvements and will expire in March. Ralph says the money the city is asking the community to consider paying is limited to streets and traffic and functions like a user-fee.

“The people who are visiting Overland Park to shop or work, but don’t necessarily live here, but are using our streets would be paying for that by paying for gas, paying for you know going out to eat,” Ralph said. “Whatever purchases they would be making so it’s something that when we ask the community to consider it, we hope that Overland Park residents understand that we’re not the only ones using streets.”

This is a mail-in ballot election only; ballots are due by noon on June 22 to the election office. If approved, the sales tax would begin starting April 1, 2024.