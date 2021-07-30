Final maskless weekend in Kansas City causes mixed reactions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Starting Monday, face coverings will be required in indoor public spaces for everyone in public places.

People around the metro are sharing their varying reactions as they enjoy their last maskless weekend for a few weeks.

“I don’t really like it because it’s very hot under here. I want it to go back to normal, really,” Anajia Davis said.

“As soon as we saw everything was starting to change over again, we were right there on it. Mask up! I thought it was going to happen,” Carolyn Brown said. “Everything was happening too fast.”

“I thought after we got vaccines we had put COVID behind us, we could go back to normal life, but starting to not seem like the case,” said KC visitor Chad Russell.

Since the city rescinded the last order in May, infection rates and hospitalizations have spiked.

According to stats from the City of KCMO, there has been a 15% increase in hospitalizations over the past week as the vaccination rate stalls at just 39%.

The mandate marks a shift in urgency made just days ago.

“Missouri is in a terrible condition on COVID right now. Our hospitalizations are back to the level they were in January, we have kids that are getting infected, we have so many more challenges today be haven’t taken bold and decisive action,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas.

The feedback from many people around the metro, is supportive.

“I support safety, let me say it that way, if it was another way to do it without this, then by all means,” said Ron Anderson. “It wouldn’t be like this if everybody was doing it, the thing would go away a lot faster, it got better for awhile. Everybody’s got to participate for it to work.”

“We’ve had ours, and we still wear ours. I hope we can do it, get this thing ended,” said Bobby and Debbie Crow.

The Kansas City mask mandate will go into effect Monday, August 2 through at least Saturday, August 28.