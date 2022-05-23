KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People have just one more week to view the over 150 giant hearts throughout the Kansas City area, all designed by local artists.

The iconic KC heart is a symbol of civic pride, a nod to the Heart of America and officially dates back to the Kansas City Monarchs in the 1940s, but retailer Charlie Hustle gave it new life with its popular tees.

Now the KC heart is a public art installation.

In the Parade of Hearts, each of the 5-foot hearts has KC etched in the center, but otherwise they all have unique concepts with special stories behind them.

“While many of you have asked if they can stay up longer — the main mission of Parade of Hearts was to raise critical funding to support so many impacted by the last two plus years of the pandemic,” the organization said earlier this month. “While we have the same desire to keep the hearts up longer (or forever) for all to enjoy — we have a stronger desire to get help to those who are in great need.”

Brian McClendon, a Lawrence, Kansas native and the inventor of Google Earth created an interactive map for those looking for the hearts this last week.

All hearts will be up until May 31 then they will start to come down in preparation for an auction in June.

The organization has photos and details posted online of all the hearts located on both sides of the state line.

There’s an app available that has a map with GPS locations for every heart, an interactive treasure hunt, artist bios and a way for you to create your own virtual KC heart.

All funds raised will stay in the Kansas City region. Community members can also donate to the nonprofit.

Details on the auction will be announced at a later date.