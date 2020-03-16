Find Kansas City restaurants that offer takeout or delivery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you are trying to spend more time at home during the coronavirus outbreak, you can still support your local restaurants.

There is a new website called Airtable KC that lists local restaurants and whether they offer takeout, curbside or delivery.

You can even search the website by neighborhood, cuisine or delivery service.

Click or tap here to check it out.

See FOX4's full interview with food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert in the video player above for more ways to support local businesses such as tipping extra or buying gift cards now and using them later.