Find love while social distancing: Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg announces virtual dates

MENLO PARK, Calif. — Facebook’s co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new use for the popular social media’s platform — virtual dating.

In a Facebook live stream distributed by the California-based company, Zuckerberg talked about several new features coming out as a way to connect people better during the coronavirus pandemic. Along with several video chat updates, he talked about going on dates over the Internet.

“The idea here is you can [connect] you matches with your chats,” Zuckerberg said.

The company first announced Facebook Dating back in late summer, 2019. The feature allows anyone with a Facebook account who is 18 or older to set up a dating profile from within the Facebook mobile app. The app then matches users with other users who have similar interests.

Now, Zuckerberg said Facebook’s video chatting feature will now connect to Dating so people can connect better with their love interests.

“Video presence isn’t just about calling someone. It’s starting to be a fundamental building block… with lots of different use cases,” he said.

It’s unclear if or when these features will be made available.