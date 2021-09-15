Find the best places to view fall colors in Missouri

MDC conservation areas, or state parks such as Ha Ha Tonka, offer scenic views to enjoy fall color. (Photo Courtesy: Missouri Department of Conservation)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri has a variety of trees, shrubs and vines that make the fall season come alive with color every year.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has weekly updates on which trees are changing and where to get the best views of the changing foliage with its fall color report.

“Our fall color report is updated weekly from MDC foresters all over the state,” explained MDC Community Forester Ann Koenig. “Users can see where trees are beginning to turn and get recommendations on great places to view the changing leaves.”

Leaves change color at different times, so a fall color season in Missouri may last four-to-six weeks.

Missouri trees first begin changing color in the northern part of the state, then move southward. Sassafras, sumac, and Virginia creeper are some of the earliest to change, beginning in mid-September. By late September, black gum, bittersweet, and dogwood are turning.

Koenig noted bright, cloudless fall days are ideal for a good display of autumn color.

“As a general rule, the third week in October is a good time to pay attention to fall color in Mid-Missouri,” she said. “Colors are usually fading and leaves are falling by the end of the month.”

MDC said Missouri’s fall color can be enjoyed from nearly everywhere.

You can view weekly fall color updates mdc.mo.gov/fallcolor. The updates run September through November.