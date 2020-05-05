Find your reopening plan as stay-at-home orders come to an end across the Kansas City metro

KANSAS CITY METRO — With several different ending dates for stay-at-home orders, keeping track of which reopening plan affects you can get difficult. It all depends on where you live and where certain businesses are located.

Answer simple questions in the survey below to find the reopening plan that directly affects you.

Note: This quiz was created for residents living around the Kansas City metro. Other Missouri and Kansas municipalities not around Kansas City may have their own reopening plans.

