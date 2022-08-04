OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Fiorella’s Jack Stack responded to criticism over the rental of their event space for the “Value Them Both” coalition’s election night watch party.

On election day, Aug. 2, a large group of Amendment 2 supporters gathered at Fiorella’s Event Venue in Overland Park. The restaurant says that renting to the group is not an endorsement.

Ownership said that, just like anyone else who desires to rent the space, the coalition chose to rent the space.

Dear Kansas City, Many have heard that the “Value Them Both” Coalition rented space at Fiorella’s Event Venue to hold its election-night watch party yesterday evening. Without question, the emotions this even has spurred across Kansas City are seen as both real and valid by our team – and we respect the gamut of opinions that have been shared in response. To those who have reached out – we see you, we hear you , and we’re thankful for the opportunity to address this news. In addressing last night’s event at Fiorella’s Event venue, we want to be clear: The “Value Them Both” Coalition chose to rent our event space in the same way that any other person or group would do when selecting an event venue. Our decision to provide that space should not be taken as an endorsement or denouncement in any direction. We are hopeful that all of Kansas City will continue to feel welcome whenever they find themselves at Jack Stack Barbecue or at Fiorella’s Event Venue in the future. Thank you, Jack Stack Family Jack Stack Barbecue – @jackstackbbq

