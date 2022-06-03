SHAWNEE, Kan. — A fire in the server room at the Shawnee City Hall will keep the building closed all day Friday.

No injuries were reported from the fire, but City Hall will remain closed while damages are assessed.

The public will not be impacted by the damage and all online services continue to be available.

Anyone looking for information on upcoming events and meetings can check the city website.

