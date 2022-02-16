OLATHE, Kan. — Fire crews from several agencies are battling a large brush fire at an Olathe compost facility at 127th Street and Hedge Lane.

According to the Olathe Fire Department, no injuries are reported from the fire and no structures are involved, but they are asking drivers to find alternate routes as Hedge Lane is closed.

Olathe West High School Principal Jay Novacek warned students that the fire could impact their drive to campus Wednesday morning.

Students – if you are coming to school this morning from the north (forest view or cedar creek) – please use an alternate route to school. There is a field fire and Hedge is currently shut down. You may consider using Persimmon or Canyon. Be safe! Drive slow! Principal Jay Novacek

Wind and fire warnings have been in place since Tuesday as the unusually warm weather combined with high amounts of wind can help spread fires quickly.

A large part of Kansas and portions of Missouri are listed under the National Weather Service’s dangerous fire weather conditions and the service asked people to avoid outdoor burning and to make sure cigarette buttes are put out properly.