SHAWNEE, Kan. — Sub-zero temperatures, ice and blowing snow made it difficult for fire crews Thursday night battling a house fire in Shawnee, Kansas.

The Shawnee Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:15 p.m. off W. 48th Street, just west of Mullen Road.

The fire department said smoke detectors in the home did go off alerting everyone inside who were all able to escape.

One person was treated on the scene for mild smoke inhalation, according to the fire department.

The Overland Park Fire Department also responded to help with frigid weather conditions.

The damage is estimated to be $200,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for Shawnee and the Kansas City area until noon Saturday with wind chills as low as 35 degrees below zero expected at times.