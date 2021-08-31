Fire crews investigating deadly apartment fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Fire crews are on the scene of a deadly apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Overland Park.

The first was reported just before 3:30 p.m. near Outlook Street south of West 95th Street.

Overland Park Fire reported on Twitter shortly after 4 p.m. there was a confirmed fatality. Johnson County MedAct tells FOX4 the victim was found inside the structure.

The fire is reported to be out now, but the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

FOX4 has a crew heading to the scene and will keep you updated online and on FOX4 News at 5 & 6 p.m.