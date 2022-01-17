Fire crews rescue several cats from house fire in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Fire crews responded to a house fire in Overland Park and saved three cats and reunited them with their owners early Monday morning.

The Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments responded to a house fire call just after 2:30 a.m. Monday morning in the 9900 block of Horton Street.

When crews arrived on scene, they saw flames coming from the single-story home and resident was reportedly out safe.

Firefighters began working to put out a deck fire on the back side of the home and other crews checked inside the home for more fire and to confirm the residents were out.

The department said a fire did extend inside the home and was difficult to put out due to the “high volume of contents in the home.”

While inside, firefighters were able to find and save three cats.

No injuries were reported from the fire.