Fire crews working major fire at Kansas City, Kansas liquor store

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The Kansas City, Kansas Fire Department is on the scene of a structure fire Friday night.

The fire was reported just before 6:45 p.m. at Mike’s Discount Liquor store near Merriam Lane and Roe Lane.

KCKFD tell FOX4 it started as a general alarm fire and is now a two alarm fire.

Crews were initially inside but determined the roof was unstable and pulled crews out and are continuing to fight the fire.

They are concerned with propane tanks near the structure and are trying to keep the fire away from the tanks at this time.

It is unknown if anyone was inside the store at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported at this time.

FOX4 has a crew on the scene and will have updates on FOX4 News at 9 & 10.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 Kansas City email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Missouri and Kansas.