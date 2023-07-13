KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People living in an apartment at One Light came home from work and found an unwelcome scene.

The Kansas City Fire Department responded to an automatic alarm about a fire in the luxury high-rise building around 3:30 Thursday afternoon.

Building security immediately directed the firefighters to smoke on the 21st floor of the building.

At the same time, residents living in the building received a text telling them about the fire with instructions to evacuate.

Firefighters said smoke was already filling the hallway when they arrived on the floor.

They opened the door to the apartment and found the kitchen on fire with the apartment’s sprinklers running.

Firefighters put out the fire and turned off the sprinklers.

According to the fire department, a left-on stove started the accidental fire.

Residents in the building said there are several apartments that flooded and water poured into the stairwells.

A spokesperson for Kansas City’s Fire Department said this type of fire can be difficult.

“We run a lot of ground-level type fires. In a high-rise, the fire itself isn’t that different, it’s getting to the fire. It can be anywhere from five floors to 30 floors in the air,” Battalion Chief Michael Hopkins, Kansas City Fire Dept., said.

Firefighters also have to get control of the elevators when working a fire at a high-rise building. The department said firefighters also ran up the 21 floors to battle the flames Thursday afternoon.

“We train all the time for high rise, particularly our companies down here downtown. The city’s growing, we’re putting up a lot more high-rise apartment buildings down here, so it’s definitely a skill that we have to be dialed in on,” Hopkins said.

The fire department said no one was injured in Thursday’s fire, but they did rescue a puppy from the burning apartment. The person who lives in the apartment was at work when the fire started.