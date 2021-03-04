Fire damages part of First Baptist Church of Mission

MISSION, Kan. — Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baptist church Thursday evening. The church is near West 57th and Outlook streets.

Flames shot out of part of the First Baptist Church of Mission. The fire destroyed a section of the church that looked like it may have been added on to the original building. It did not look like the fire reached the main part of the church that contains the sanctuary before firefighters arrived.

Crews fought the flames from the air and outside of the building. Video did not show any firefighters fighting the flames from inside the structure. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

