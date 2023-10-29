OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Overland Park and Leawood fire departments were called to a building fire at the public storage facility on Hemlock St. in Overland Park around 10 on Saturday night.

According to the Overland Park Fire Department, a passerby reported the fire.

“I was just concerned if her stuff was okay or not,” said Lee Miller, whose daughter has a storage unit at the facility.

“Her stuff was alright, which is a good thing because she is in the process of moving here, and it wouldn’t be good to come home and find all of her stuff gone.”

Once on scene, firefighters reported heavy smoke and fire from a storage building and began an offensive fire attack in a row of storage units.

Eventually, firefighters requested additional manpower as crews had to saw through dozens of garage doors to access the units.

Thirty-six units were damaged or destroyed.

“Hopefully, everyone can get their stuff figured out and get it taken care of because I heard they lost everything,” Miller said.

Officials with OPFD said the fire was difficult to fight because of access issues and the large amount of items inside the storage units.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.