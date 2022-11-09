KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fire Wednesday night caused some damage at a former Hickman Mills elementary school in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kanas City Fire Department, Grandview Fire Department and crews with the Raytown Fire District responded to the fire just before 5 p.m. at the now closed Symington Elementary School located off Ruskin Way.

When crews arrived heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building.

The Raytown Fire District said the fire was centralized in one classroom but heavy smoke damage was reported throughout the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by KCFD.

The Hickman Mills school board voted to closed the school in 2019 in order to save money due to dwindling enrollment.

