GARDNER, Kan. — Fire heavily damaged a Gardner home overnight.

Firefighters responded to a fire near West 185th Street and South Hickory in Gardner around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency responders say the fire likely started in the basement. Crews said the fire was located on the back side of the home.

The two adults and three teenagers who live in the home were not there when the fire started.

Firefighters said the family’s cat is missing, but no one was injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.