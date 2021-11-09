Fire damages Kansas City church overnight

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A metro congregation is working to recover after their church was damaged by fire.

The pastor at New City Church near S. Early Street and Shawnee Road said someone driving past the church around 2:30 Monday morning and noticed the smoke and flames. That person called 9-1-1 for help.

New City Church said someone set fire to a temporary portable toilet that was right outside the actual church. The flames then spread to the building. The fire damaged the outside and inside of the building. It also suffered some smoke damage.

The church said the building suffered some extensive exterior damage and minor damage inside. It’s working to make repairs and have the building ready for services on Sunday, but members and guests should pay attention to the church’s Facebook page for updates for any changes.

“We are thankful that a neighbor who was driving by called in the fire or the damage could have been far more extensive,” Ray Peoples, pastor, said.

The New City Church has a total of five locations in the Kansas City metro.