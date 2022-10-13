KANSAS CITY, Kan. — An abandoned apartment building burned for the second time in less than a day.

Kansas City, Kansas, firefighters responded to the Rosedale Ridge Apartments near Southwest Boulevard and South Mill Street around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

Crews were on the scene for hours as they worked to control the fire and search the area.

The fire department said it is the same building that burned Wednesday afternoon, sending black smoke into the sky.

A lack of water made fighting the fires tougher. A spokesperson for the fire department said water mains close to the building are too small and they prevented firefighters from using a lot of their larger tools. Fire hoses had to be run from three blocks over.

No one was injured in either fire, but the building is heavily damaged.

An investigation is underway to determine how the fires started.

KCK firefighters have seen other fires at the Rosedale Ridge Apartments in the five years since it was boarded up, according to KCK Assistant Fire Chief Scott Schaunaman.

