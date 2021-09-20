Fire damages Keystone Church in Waldo

Kansas City Fire Dept.’s ladder truck sits outside Keystone Church in Waldo. The truck’s ladder is extended to the church’s roof, and another ladder is propped up against the side of the building.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at the Keystone United Methodist Church in Waldo Monday morning.

They were called to the burning building at West 74th and Wornall Road shortly after 11:15 a.m. When they arrived, firefighters found flames on the Wornall side of the building.

Emergency crews also blocked off traffic in the area near West 75th and Wornall Road because of the fire.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with information as it becomes available.