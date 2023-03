OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Investigators say nobody was hurt, but a fire that broke out in a carport at an Overland Park apartment complex destroyed seven vehicles and damaged 13 others.

Overland Park and Leawood firefighters responded at about 1 a.m. Monday to the Club at Indian Creek Apartments at W. 103rd Street and Cosner. They extinguished the fire in about 15 minutes and contained it to the carport area, keeping it from spreading to any buildings.

OPFD says the cause is under investigation.