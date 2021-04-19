Fire damages Thomson House in Independence for second time in five months

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Fire ripped through the historic Thomson House in Independence Monday afternoon. It’s the second fire to damage the house in five months.

Firefighters responded to the landmark at U.S. 40 Highway and East 36th Street around 3:30 p.m. Flames and smoke were already shooting out of the building. Firefighters immediately started fighting the fire from a defensive position.

It’s too early to know what caused the fire, or the amount of damage it caused.

The building dates back to 1855. A historical plaque in front of the house explains the home was originally owned by Benjamin Franklin Thomson and built with slave labor. The family fled the area during the Civil War but the mansion lived on, in one form or another, for generations.

At one time, it operated as a restaurant and banquet space under the name “Old Plantation.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

