KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A warning from Kansas City’s fire department has hundreds of business owners checking alarm systems.

Any monitored alarm systems that rely on 3G cell phones will no longer work beginning Friday, April 1.

“The alarm will still go off, but a notification to the alarm monitoring company will not go through and the alarm company will not know it has been triggered,” the fire department said.

The warning is not an April Fool’s joke. People who hear a fire alarm are advised to call 9-1-1.

Some property managers and business owners have upgraded systems, but the fire department said others may not realize their systems use 3G technology is about to expire.

“Businesses and property managers who have not had their systems upgraded should use fire guards to monitor their systems until they have them updated,” Deputy Fire Chief and Fire Marshal James Dean, said. “It is imperative in the name of public safety that they get their systems upgraded as soon as possible.”

