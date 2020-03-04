Fire engulfs 133-year-old KCK church listed on National Register of Historic Places

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- A 133-year-old historic church in the Argentine neighborhood has been ravaged by a massive fire on March 3.

Video shows St. John the Divine Catholic Church, built in 1887, engulfed in flames, black smoke rising thick and high in the air.

The church was added to the National Register of Historic Places, a list of places worthy of preservation authorized by the federal government, in 2013.

According to the register's website, the church has "served as the centerpiece of religious life for the Mexican American Catholic community of the Argentine for at least 50 years." Surviving several major floods, the building "was maintained and adorned by its parishioners, reflecting vernacular Mexican and Spanish art and culture."

St. John the Divine pictures from the National Register of Historic Places