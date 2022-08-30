FORT SCOTT, Kan. (KSNW) – A fire Monday heavily damaged the Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Fort Scott.

The fire was reported around 9:12 p.m. Fire crews from Fort Scott Fire Department arrived and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the church’s southeast corner.

The department and crews from the Nevada Fire Department, Scott Township Fire Department, Bourbon County Rural District 3 Fire Department, and Arma Fire Department battled the blaze until early Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the state fire marshal’s office.

One Fort Scott Firefighter sustained a minor injury. He was treated and released from the Via Christi.

The Catholic school located by the church canceled classes for the day for safety reasons.

Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church fire (Courtesy: Kenny Felt Photography)

Fort Scott is located about 88 miles south of Kansas City and 150 miles east of Wichita.