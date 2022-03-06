KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fire heavily damaged a Kansas City home Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to the house near 76th Terrace and Troost around 8 a.m. When they arrived flames and smoke could be seen shooting out of the house.

The fire department said the flames were so large and hot they also damaged a neighbor’s home. It took firefighters about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire.

No one was injured.

